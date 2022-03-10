DGAP-DD: Knaus Tabbert AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








10.03.2022 / 13:43




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name


Name und Rechtsform: Noorderhoofd B.V.

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status








Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel:
Vorname: Willem Paulus
Nachname(n): de Pundert
Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Knaus Tabbert AG


b) LEI

391200V57NOSGK8UVW09 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A2YN504


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen




























































































































































































































































Preis(e) Volumen
41.90 EUR 1508.40 EUR
41.9 EUR 10097.90 EUR
42 EUR 1134.00 EUR
42 EUR 9282.00 EUR
42.2 EUR 84.4 EUR
42.2 EUR 2152.20 EUR
42.1 EUR 842 EUR
42.3 EUR 8333.10 EUR
42 EUR 1470.00 EUR
42 EUR 1890.00 EUR
42.35 EUR 804.65 EUR
42.3 EUR 380.7 EUR
42.35 EUR 1821.05 EUR
42.25 EUR 3422.25 EUR
42.5 EUR 1997.50 EUR
42.45 EUR 339.6 EUR
42.5 EUR 595 EUR
42.5 EUR 5015.00 EUR
42.5 EUR 1147.50 EUR
42.5 EUR 4420.00 EUR
42.5 EUR 4802.50 EUR
42.5 EUR 935 EUR
42.5 EUR 212.5 EUR
42.5 EUR 3400.00 EUR
42.5 EUR 340 EUR
42.5 EUR 425 EUR
42.5 EUR 467.5 EUR
42.5 EUR 255 EUR
42.5 EUR 297.5 EUR
42.5 EUR 255 EUR
42.5 EUR 1700.00 EUR
42.5 EUR 255 EUR
42.5 EUR 1615.00 EUR
42.5 EUR 2040.00 EUR
42.5 EUR 255 EUR
42.5 EUR 595 EUR
42.5 EUR 255 EUR
42.5 EUR 1870.00 EUR
42.5 EUR 1827.50 EUR
42.5 EUR 297.5 EUR
42.5 EUR 1827.50 EUR
42.5 EUR 3315.00 EUR
42.5 EUR 595 EUR
42.5 EUR 595 EUR
42.5 EUR 425 EUR
42.5 EUR 3145.00 EUR
42.5 EUR 255 EUR
42.5 EUR 255 EUR
42.5 EUR 382.5 EUR
42.5 EUR 76500.00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
42.3915 EUR 166132.2500 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

07.03.2022; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Knaus Tabbert AG

Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1

94118 Jandelsbrunn

Deutschland
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



73417  10.03.2022 



