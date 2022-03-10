





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Name und Rechtsform:

Noorderhoofd B.V.



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:

Titel:



Vorname:

Willem Paulus

Nachname(n):

de Pundert

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Knaus Tabbert AG





b) LEI

391200V57NOSGK8UVW09



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A2YN504





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

41.90 EUR





1508.40 EUR



41.9 EUR





10097.90 EUR



42 EUR





1134.00 EUR



42 EUR





9282.00 EUR



42.2 EUR





84.4 EUR



42.2 EUR





2152.20 EUR



42.1 EUR





842 EUR



42.3 EUR





8333.10 EUR



42 EUR





1470.00 EUR



42 EUR





1890.00 EUR



42.35 EUR





804.65 EUR



42.3 EUR





380.7 EUR



42.35 EUR





1821.05 EUR



42.25 EUR





3422.25 EUR



42.5 EUR





1997.50 EUR



42.45 EUR





339.6 EUR



42.5 EUR





595 EUR



42.5 EUR





5015.00 EUR



42.5 EUR





1147.50 EUR



42.5 EUR





4420.00 EUR



42.5 EUR





4802.50 EUR



42.5 EUR





935 EUR



42.5 EUR





212.5 EUR



42.5 EUR





3400.00 EUR



42.5 EUR





340 EUR



42.5 EUR





425 EUR



42.5 EUR





467.5 EUR



42.5 EUR





255 EUR



42.5 EUR





297.5 EUR



42.5 EUR





255 EUR



42.5 EUR





1700.00 EUR



42.5 EUR





255 EUR



42.5 EUR





1615.00 EUR



42.5 EUR





2040.00 EUR



42.5 EUR





255 EUR



42.5 EUR





595 EUR



42.5 EUR





255 EUR



42.5 EUR





1870.00 EUR



42.5 EUR





1827.50 EUR



42.5 EUR





297.5 EUR



42.5 EUR





1827.50 EUR



42.5 EUR





3315.00 EUR



42.5 EUR





595 EUR



42.5 EUR





595 EUR



42.5 EUR





425 EUR



42.5 EUR





3145.00 EUR



42.5 EUR





255 EUR



42.5 EUR





255 EUR



42.5 EUR





382.5 EUR



42.5 EUR





76500.00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

42.3915 EUR





166132.2500 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

07.03.2022; UTC+1





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



