The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of WashTec AG will propose a dividend of € 2.10 per share entitled to dividend to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 16 May 2022 in continuation of the attractive dividend policy.





As the business performance of the fiscal year 2021 exceeded expectations with regard to earnings and cash flow development, an additional special dividend of € 0.80 per share entitled to dividend will be proposed.





The total proposal to the Annual General Meeting therefore amounts to € 2.90 per share entitled to dividend.







