WashTec AG: Announcement of dividend proposal

DGAP-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Dividend


WashTec AG: Announcement of dividend proposal


10-March-2022


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of WashTec AG will propose a dividend of € 2.10 per share entitled to dividend to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 16 May 2022 in continuation of the attractive dividend policy.


As the business performance of the fiscal year 2021 exceeded expectations with regard to earnings and cash flow development, an additional special dividend of € 0.80 per share entitled to dividend will be proposed.


The total proposal to the Annual General Meeting therefore amounts to € 2.90 per share entitled to dividend.



