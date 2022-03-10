DGAP-DD: Stabilus S.A. english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Büchsner

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Stabilus S.A.


b) LEI

529900JOSL94HJN4VZ28 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: LU1066226637


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
49.0000 EUR 24500.0000 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
49.0000 EUR 24500.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

10/03/2022; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Stabilus S.A.

2, rue Albert Borschette

L-1246 Luxembourg

Luxemburg
Internet: www.stabilus.com





 
