DGAP-AFR: WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

2022. március 11., péntek, 09:01







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








11.03.2022 / 09:01



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 23.03.2022

Ort: https://www.wasgau.com/finanzberichte/finanzberichte-2021/

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 23.03.2022

Ort: https://www.wasgau.com/finanzberichte/finanzberichte-2021/













11.03.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG

Blocksbergstrasse 183

66955 Pirmasens

Deutschland
Internet: www.wasgau-ag.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1300235  11.03.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1300235&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum