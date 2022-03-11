





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















11.03.2022 / 09:56









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Andreas

Last name(s):

Rittstieg



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Brenntag SE





b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A1DAHH0





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

69.2600 EUR





16830.18 EUR



69.4000 EUR





22624.40 EUR



69.3200 EUR





17330.00 EUR



69.3600 EUR





10820.16 EUR



69.3400 EUR





17335.00 EUR



69.3000 EUR





5266.80 EUR



69.3800 EUR





10337.62 EUR



69.2800 EUR





3464.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

69.3388 EUR





104008.1600 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

09/03/2022; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



