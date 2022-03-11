DGAP-DD: Brenntag SE english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Rittstieg

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Brenntag SE


b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)










































Price(s) Volume(s)
69.2600 EUR 16830.18 EUR
69.4000 EUR 22624.40 EUR
69.3200 EUR 17330.00 EUR
69.3600 EUR 10820.16 EUR
69.3400 EUR 17335.00 EUR
69.3000 EUR 5266.80 EUR
69.3800 EUR 10337.62 EUR
69.2800 EUR 3464.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
69.3388 EUR 104008.1600 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

09/03/2022; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Brenntag SE

Messeallee 11

45131 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com





 
