1. Angaben zum Emittenten


Your Family Entertainment AG

Türkenstraße 87

80799 München

Deutschland

2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme








  Art der Kapitalmaßnahme Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit
X Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG) 09.03.2022
  Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG)

3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:

13.031.530














Sprache: Deutsch
Your Family Entertainment AG

Türkenstraße 87

80799 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.yfe.tv





 
