Your Family Entertainment AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Your Family Entertainment AG


Your Family Entertainment AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11.03.2022 / 12:07








11.03.2022 / 12:07



Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer



1. Details of issuer


Your Family Entertainment AG

Türkenstraße 87

80799 München

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 09.03.2022
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

13.031.530














Language: English
Company: Your Family Entertainment AG

Türkenstraße 87

80799 München

Germany
Internet: www.yfe.tv





 
