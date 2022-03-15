DGAP-AFR: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2022. március 15., kedd, 07:45







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








15.03.2022 / 07:45



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 24, 2022

Address: https://ir.deutsche-familienversicherung.de/websites/dfv/German/2000/publikationen.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 24, 2022

Address: https://ir.deutsche-familienversicherung.de/websites/dfv/German/2000/publikationen.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 24, 2022

Address: https://ir.deutsche-familienversicherung.de/websites/dfv/English/2000/publications.html













15.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

Reuterweg 47

60323 Frankfurt/Main

Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1296407  15.03.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1296407&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum