Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Encavis AG: Preliminary, unaudited results of fiscal 2021 and especially the operating cashflow are significantly above the guidance for 2021



Hamburg, March 15, 2022 - The Management Board of Hamburg based and SDAX-listed Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard, Ticker symbol: ECV) publishes in advance to the disclosure of the Consolidated Financial Statements 2021, scheduled for Tuesday, March 29, 2022, preliminary, unaudited results of the major Key Performance Indicators of fiscal 2021 in comparison to the disclosed guidance:

Revenue increase of more than 3% to around EUR 330 million (Guidance: EUR > 320 million)

Operating EBITDA increase of more than 6% to around EUR 255 million (Guidance: EUR > 240 million)

Operating EBIT increase of more than 7% to around EUR 148 million (Guidance: EUR > 138 million)

Operating earnings per share (EPS) increase of good 4% to around EUR 0.48 (Guidance: EUR 0.46)

Operating cashflow increase of good 19% to around EUR 250 million (Guidance: EUR > 210 million)





Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group"s total generation capacity currently adds up to around 3.1 gigawatts (GW), which corresponds to a total saving of more than 1.3 million tonnes of CO 2 per year.

Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG"s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world"s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "A" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

