Verallia Deutschland AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group





Language: German



Date of disclosure: March 25, 2022



Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: July 27, 2022



Address:

