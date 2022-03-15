DGAP-AFR: Verallia Deutschland AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Verallia Deutschland AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 25, 2022

Address: http://de.verallia.com/s/berichte?language=de

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 27, 2022

Address: http://de.verallia.com/s/berichte?language=de













Language: English
Company: Verallia Deutschland AG

Oberlandstraße

88410 Bad Wurzach

Germany
Internet: www.verallia.de





 
