Munich, March 15, 2022 - EQS Group AG ("Company") has successfully completed its capital increase with subscription rights (Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung) announced on February 25, 2022 ("Capital Increase"). A total of 1,443,246 new no-par value registered shares ("New Shares") were offered during the subscription period from February 28, 2022 to March 14, 2022 (both dates inclusive) (Bezugsfrist, "Subscription Period") at a subscription ratio of 6 : 1 at a subscription price (Bezuzgspreis) of EUR 33.00 per New Share ("Subscription Price") in accordance with the terms and conditions of the subscription offer of the Company (Bezugsangebot, "Subscription Offer") published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) since February 28, 2022. 140,463 New shares were subscribed under the Subscription Offer. This corresponds to c. 9.7 % of the total of 1,443,246 New Shares offered.

1,224,273 New Shares (c. 84.8 % of the total 1,443,246 New Shares offered) for which no subscription rights have been exercised during the Subscription Period (Restaktien, "Residual Shares") were offered to selected qualified investors in an international private placement at a price not lower than the Subscription Price. In this context, 606,061 Residual Shares were allotted to Gerlin N.V., who had undertaken to purchase New Shares in a total amount of EUR 20,000,013.00. This corresponds to c. 42 % of the total 1,443,246 New Shares offered.

A total of 1,364,736 (c. 94.6 %) of the 1,443,246 New Shares offered were thus placed.

In order to become effective, the Capital Increase still requires submission to the commercial register, which will be conducted on short notice. The implementation of the Capital Increase is expected to be registered with the commercial register as of March 29, 2022.

Following registration of the Capital Increase in the commercial register, the Company"s share capital will increase by EUR 1,364,736.00 from EUR 8,659,476.00 to EUR 10,024,212.00 through the issuance of 1,364,736 New Shares. The gross issue proceeds (Bruttoemissionserlös) from the Capital Increase amount to c. EUR 45 million. The New Shares will carry dividend rights from January 1, 2021 and are expected to be admitted to trading on the Regulated Unofficial Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) (Scale segment) and to trading on the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Munich Stock Exchange (Börse München) (m:access segment) on April 30, 2022. Delivery and settlement of the New shares is expected to take place on March 31, 2022.