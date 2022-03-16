DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG
Deutsche Telekom AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
15.03.2022 / 21:00
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Deutsche Telekom AG
|Street:
|Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
|Postal code:
|53113
|City:
|Bonn
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|0.20 %
|4.82 %
|5.01 %
|4,986,458,596
|Previous notification
|n/a %
|n/a %
|n/a %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0005557508
|0
|7,885,937
|0.00 %
|0.16 %
|US2515661054
|0
|1,981,422
|0.00 %
|0.04 %
|Total
|9,867,359
|0.20 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right to Recall
|open
|4,639,047
|0.09 %
|Right of Use
|open
|2,625,407
|0.05 %
|Swap
|06.03.2028
|1,533,083
|0.03 %
|Call Warrant
|06.03.2028
|1,717,076
|0.03 %
|Future
|18.03.2022
|1,999,666
|0.04 %
|Call Option
|19.12.2025
|24,182,022
|0.48 %
|
|
|Total
|36,696,302
|0.74 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Swap
|08.03.2032
|Cash
|2,203,839
|0.04 %
|Call Warrant
|31.12.2030
|Cash
|3,568,448
|0.07 %
|Call Option
|31.03.2035
|Cash
|37,147,552
|0.74 %
|Put Option
|20.12.2030
|Cash
|82,106,710
|1.65 %
|Forward
|20.12.2024
|Cash
|3,062,334
|0.06 %
|Future
|20.12.2030
|Cash
|53,351,899
|1.07 %
|Put Option
|19.12.2025
|Physical
|22,005,102
|0.44 %
|
|
|
|Total
|203,445,884
|4.08 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Bank USA
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
| %
| %
| %
|
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Intenational Bank
| %
| %
| %
|
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|GS Global Markets, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|GS Finance Corp.
| %
| %
| %
|
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|IMD Holdings LLC
| %
| %
| %
|United Capital Financial Partners, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs International
| %
| %
| %
|
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|GSAM Holdings LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Non-US Americas Holdings LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Non-US Americas Holdings II LLC
| %
| %
| %
|GSEM Bermuda Holdings, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|GS Equity Markets, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Folio Financial Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Folio Investments Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
| %
| %
| %
|
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Trust Company, National Association
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
