DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA: START study published in scientific journal - Lower incidence of cardiovascular events with Single Pill therapy
2022. március 16., szerda, 07:30
APONTIS PHARMA: START study published in scientific journal - Lower incidence of cardiovascular events with Single Pill therapy
In the START study (Effect of Single pill combinations on Treatment Adherence and persistence as well as on clinical and pharmacoeconomic outcomes in the Real-world Treatment of hypertension, coronary heart disease, hyperlipidemia and in secondary prevention of cardiovascular events: A claims data analysis), several cardiovascular event rates (including mortality, myocardial infarction and stroke) were compared between a therapy of seven single pills and a therapy with the respective loose combination of the corresponding single active ingredients.
In total, data from 59,336 patients were included in the evaluation, which led to the following results in favor of Single Pill therapy, among others:
"The now available, fully published results of the START study provide a reliable data basis to prove the clinical benefit of Single Pill therapy. As the Single Pill Company, it is our mission to ensure the therapeutic success of patients with highly effective medications and to highlight the therapeutic benefit of a Single Pill therapy concept, especially in view of the proven improvement in prognosis for patients. In this way, we provide the physicians in charge with a decision-making basis for substituting a substance-matched multi-tablet strategy with a single pill," said Thomas Milz, Chief Product Officer of APONTIS PHARMA AG.
APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three generic active ingredients in a single dosage form. APONTIS PHARMA develops, promotes and sells a broad portfolio of Single Pills and other pharmaceutical products, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases. Since 2013, APONTIS successfully launched several Single Pill products alone for cardiovascular indications such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia and secondary prevention. With its headquarters in Monheim am Rhein, APONTIS PHARMA is located in one of Europe"s leading pharmaceutical and chemical region. From here, the company maintains a broad network with research-based pharmaceutical companies and a customer target group of approx. 23,000 physicians in Germany. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit www.apontis-pharma.de.
