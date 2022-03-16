DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG deutsch

1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Karim Ahmed Amin Aly
Nachname(n): Khalil

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Siemens Energy AG


b) LEI

5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0


b) Art des Geschäfts


Automatische Einbuchung von 2.430 Siemens Energy Aktien zum Xetra-Schlusskurs der Siemens Energy Aktie am 2022-03-14, +01:00 (Kaufabwicklung im Zusammenhang mit Siemens Energy Aktienprogramm)
Geschäft i.R. eines Mitarbeiterbeteiligungsprogramms


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
nicht bezifferbar nicht bezifferbar


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
nicht bezifferbar nicht bezifferbar


e) Datum des Geschäfts

14.03.2022; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














