DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG english

2022. március 16., szerda, 07:46















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








16.03.2022 / 07:43




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Karim Ahmed Amin Aly
Last name(s): Khalil

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Energy AG


b) LEI

5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0


b) Nature of the transaction


Automatic booking-in of 810 Siemens Energy shares without additional payment (in connection with a Siemens Energy share program)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

14/03/2022; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














16.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG

Otto-Hahn-Ring 6

81739 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



73539  16.03.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1303201&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum