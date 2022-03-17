DGAP-Adhoc: DIC Asset AG has secured a majority of the shares in VIB Vermögen AG
2022. március 16., szerda, 19:27
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Offer
Publication of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.
Frankfurt am Main, 16 March 2022. Today, DIC Asset AG ("DIC"), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, has secured a majority of the shares in VIB Vermögen AG ("VIB"). This majority stake comprises approximately 36% of the outstanding shares of VIB acquired by DIC outside its voluntary public partial offer, and more than 15% of the outstanding shares of VIB, which have been tendered to DIC as part of the offer until today.
Following the successful completion of the offer, DIC will, therefore, hold a majority of the VIB shares and fully consolidate VIB in DIC"s consolidated financial statements as planned. This consolidation is expected to result in an increase of funds from operations. DIC will publish an updated forecast for the 2022 fiscal year ahead of the shareholders" meeting on 24 March 2022 at the latest to reflect the expected effects of the consolidation of VIB accordingly.
The offer period is expected to expire on 18 March 2022 at 12:00 am (midnight) MEZ, and is still subject to the closing conditions set forth in sections 7.1.2 through 7.1.5 of the offer document.
Disclaimer:
The offer is made exclusively under the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany. The offer is not subject to the legal provisions of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz), because the shares in VIB are only traded on the unregulated market (Freiverkehr). The offer will not be executed according to the provisions of jurisdictions other than those of the Federal Republic of Germany. Thus, no other announcements, registrations, admissions or approvals of the offer outside of the Federal Republic of Germany have been filed, arranged for or granted. Investors and holders of securities in VIB cannot rely on having recourse to provisions for the protection of investors in any jurisdiction other than the Federal Republic of Germany. The offer is not being made directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the national laws of such jurisdiction.
DIC expressly reserves the right to, directly or indirectly, acquire additional shares in VIB outside the offer on the stock exchange or outside the stock exchange or to enter into agreements regarding such acquisitions.
To the extent that this document contains forward-looking statements, such statements do not represent facts and are characterized by words such as "would", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "aim", "assume" or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of DIC and the persons acting in concert with DIC. Forward-looking statements are based on the current forecasts, estimates and predictions made by DIC and the persons acting in concert with it to the best of their knowledge, but may turn out to be inaccurate. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are influenced by factors that are typically difficult to predict and may be outside the control of DIC and the persons acting in concert with it. The actual events or developments may differ significantly from the plans, estimates and forecasts expressed or contained in the forward-looking statements. DIC and the persons acting in concert with it assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements with respect to actual developments or events, general conditions, assumptions or other factors.
Contact:
DIC Asset AG
Peer Schlinkmann
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Neue Mainzer Str. 20
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Phone +49 69 9454858-1492
ir@dic-asset.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DIC Asset AG
|Neue Mainzer Straße 20
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 9454858-1492
|Fax:
|+49 69 9454858-9399
|E-mail:
|ir@dic-asset.de
|Internet:
|www.dic-asset.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
|WKN:
|A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
|Indices:
|S-DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1304775
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1304775 16-March-2022 CET/CEST
