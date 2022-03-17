



ENCAVIS AG reaffirms understanding of corporate values with own Code of Conduct

















17.03.2022 / 07:00









Corporate News

ENCAVIS reaffirms understanding of corporate values with own Code of Conduct



Hamburg, March 17, 2022 - The SDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV) publishes its Code of Conduct with standards that have already been lived at ENCAVIS for years. Within the document Encavis" employees will find clear guidelines on key issues of occupational safety and environmental protection, non-discrimination, IT and data protection, the handling of gifts and invitations, and the avoidance of corruption, bribery, and insider trading.

Dr Dierk Paskert, CEO of Encavis AG, says: "This contemporary and transparent set of rules builds on the values lived every day at ENCAVIS and includes all the standards and core values that guide us. Although it may sound self-evident, compliance is constantly put to the test in day-to-day business. That"s why it"s so important to provide unmistakable guidance to everyone inside and outside ENCAVIS."

Dr Christoph Husmann, CFO of Encavis AG, emphasizes: "Economic success and social responsibility cannot be separated. For us, a producer of Renewable Energy, sustainability is firmly anchored in our corporate culture. Adhering to essential standards that focus on ecological and social aspects is as much in our DNA as the further development of the Group."





The current Code of Conduct is available for download on the Encavis AG website:

https://www.encavis.com/fileadmin/user_upload/Encavis_Code-of-Conduct_ENG_Web.pdf





About ENCAVIS:



Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group"s total generation capacity currently adds up to around 3.1 gigawatts (GW), which corresponds to a total saving of more than 1.3 million tonnes of CO 2 per year. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG"s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world"s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "A" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com





