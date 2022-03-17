



1&1 publishes final figures for fiscal 2021 and proposes unchanged dividend in the amount of €0.05 per share

















17.03.2022









1&1 publishes final figures for fiscal 2021 and proposes unchanged dividend in the amount of €0.05 per share

- Customer contracts: + 600,000 to 15.43 million

- Revenue: + 3.2 percent to €3,910 million, thereof €3,123 million service revenues (+ 3.4 percent)

- EBITDA: €711.3 million, thereof €671.9 million comparable, operating EBITDA (+ 5.3 percent)

- Revenue and EBITDA forecast 2022 confirmed

Maintal, March 17, 2022 - In the business year 2021, 1&1 AG (ISIN DE 0005545503) was able to increase the number of its customer contracts compared to the previous year"s reporting date by 600,000 to 15.43 million. Growth was based on 670,000 new mobile internet contracts, whilst the number of broadband lines decreased slightly by 70,000 to 4.24 million.

Revenue rose by 3.2 percent to €3,909.7 million (2020: €3,786.8 million). In this context, high-value service revenue increased by 3.4 percent to €3,123.4 million (2020: €3,020.0 million).

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 51.8 percent or €242.8 million to €711.3 million compared to the previous year (2020: €468.5 million). This includes €39.4 million in out-of-period income in 2021 related to conditions of the new national roaming agreement applicable as of July 2020, which were corrected retroactively. In addition, the previous year"s result was impacted by a one-time derecognition of deferred income for VDSL contingents (-€129.9 million).

Comparable operating EBITDA (excluding the aforementioned effects in 2021 and 2020) of €671.9 million is 5.3 percent higher as the previous year"s level (2020: €637.8 million).

EBITDA includes -€37.9 million in increased start-up costs for preparations for the 5G network roll-out (2020: -€13.9 million).

Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to €2.10 (2020: €1.25). Excluding special effects from the retroactive new national roaming wholesale prices and derecognition of deferred income in connection with the new FTTH/VDSL agreement in 2020 (EPS effect: +€0.16 in 2021 and -€0.67 in 2020), operating EPS was at €1.94 (2020: €1.92).

Forecast

The Company confirms its forecast FY 2022 and expects service revenues to increase to ca. €3.2 billion (2021: €3.1 billion) and the operating EBITDA at the previous year"s level (2021: €671.9 million, excluding the aforementioned effects). This forecast continues to include increased initial costs for the 5G network rollout of ca. -€70 million (2021: -€38 million). In 2022, operating growth is also expected in customer with +650,000 (2021: +600,000). The usual industry shift effects resulting from the latest amendment to the Telecommunications Act (TKG), which 1&1 expects to affect a total of around -200,000 contracts this year, must be deducted from this operating development.

On the basis of the figures for 2021, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of 1&1 AG will propose an unchanged dividend of €0.05 per share for the fiscal year 2021 (prior year: €0.05) at the Annual Shareholders" Meeting on May 18, 2022. This proposal is oriented to the minimum dividend required by Section 254 (1) Stock Corporation (Aktiengesetz; AktG). Assuming 176.3 million shares entitled to dividend (as per 31/12/2021), this would result in a total disbursement of €8.8 million for fiscal 2021.

Performance indicators pursuant to IFRS - comparison 2021 vs. 2020

in €m

2020

2021

Change

Revenue



thereof service revenue

3,786.8



3,020.0

3,909.7



3,123.4

+3.2 %



+3.4 %

EBITDA



EBITDA, operating



thereof segment Access



thereof segment 5G

468.5



637.8



651.7



-13.9

711.3



671.9



709.7



-37.9

+51.8 %



+5.3 %



+8.9 %

EBIT



EBIT, operating



thereof segment Access



thereof segment 5G

313.1



482.4



496.3



-13.9

546.7



507.3



545.2



-37.9

+74.6 %



+5.2 %



+9.9 %









Profit per share in €



Profit per share in €, operating

1.25



1.92

2.10



1.94

+68.5 %



+1.3 %









Customer contracts in million

14.83

15.43

+4.0 %



The annual report will be made available on the Company"s home page on March 17, 2022.

https://www.1und1.ag/investor-relations-en#meldungen-berichte-praesentationen

Maintal, 17 March 2022

