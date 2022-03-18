



Berlin, 17 March 2022

NeXR Technologies SE (XETRA: NXR) is progressing in its recently reported two-year collaboration with Japanese gaming software publisher Konami Digital Entertainment (Konami), scanning players from more top international soccer teams in March - among them many international top stars. Included are the leading clubs from the first Italian soccer league (Serie A). Konami relies on the created game-ready avatars for the soccer simulation game eFootball(TM) 2022 (formerly: PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER).

Konami"s eFootball(TM) series is one of the most successful video game franchises worldwide. The avatar creation by NeXR Technologies impressively underlines the quality leadership and reliability of its applications. In its Avatar.Cloud division, NeXR Technologies is also shaping the future of virtual fitting and fitness tracking through the use of its mass-market Fusion III scanner.

Markus Peuler, CEO of NeXR Technologies: "The renewal of our cooperation with Konami holds a very special significance for NeXR Technologies. It underlines the diversification of our earnings potential and is already making a significant contribution to revenues in current FY 2022. Our pilot projects with H&M and McFit in the Avatar.Cloud are also developing promisingly. The increasing demand for our solutions in event solutions is particularly pleasing. We consider ourselves confirmed in our strategy of providing clear added value for users in a wide range of industries through pioneering scanning and virtual reality technologies. 2022 is the year of market go-live for us. In the medium term, we see ourselves on a good path to profitability."



About NeXR Technologies



NeXR Technologies SE is a Berlin-based publicly listed company (XETRA: NXR) providing B2B solutions for virtual economies using Extended Reality (XR) technologies. The core of its portfolio is to offer photo-real 3D avatar creation, virtual body measurement, virtual fitting, motion capture, and virtual reality solutions. In this course, NeXR develops two distinct platforms that integrate avatars - so-called digital twins - into cloud solutions: Avatar.Cloud offers Avatars with precise body measuring and imaging solutions in virtual fitting rooms and fitness tracking applications. Event.Cloud integrates avatars and green screen capturing into virtual stages and environments through the Unreal Engine. These hybrid technological solutions are developed and serviced live by our motion capture and virtual production studio, enabling NeXR Technologies to produce fully immersive and interactive events such as virtual concerts, virtual keynotes, and virtual educational formats, which can either be streamed in both virtual reality and virtual production platforms such as Twitch, TikTok, and Youtube, live!

For further information, please contact:

NeXR Technologies SE



Sven Pauly, CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

sp@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Phone: +49 (0) 89 125 09 03-31