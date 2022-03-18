

Oldenburg, 17 March 2022. The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Neumüller CEWE COLOR Stiftung, Dr. Rolf Hollander announces that the Board of Trustees, due to differing opinions on corporate management, with a majority decision, has accepted the Management Board contract of the Chairman of the Management Board, Dr. Christian Friege will not extend beyond December 31, 2022. As a personally liable partner, the Neumüller CEWE COLOR Stiftung manages the business of the listed CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA. Dr. Friege has offered to ensure continuity in leadership and enable a smooth handover. The decision on the successor has not yet been made. The company will communicate further information in a separate press release in due course.



