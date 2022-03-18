DGAP-Adhoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014

2022. március 17., csütörtök, 19:02





17.03.2022


Oldenburg, 17. März 2022. Der Vorsitzende des Kuratoriums der Neumüller CEWE COLOR Stiftung, Herr Dr. Rolf Hollander teilt mit, dass das Kuratorium aufgrund unterschiedlicher Auffassungen über die Unternehmensführung mit mehrheitlicher Entscheidung den Vorstandsvertrag des Vorstandsvorsitzenden Herrn Dr. Christian Friege über den 31.12.2022 hinaus nicht verlängern wird. Als persönlich haftende Gesellschafterin führt die Neumüller CEWE COLOR Stiftung die Geschäfte der börsennotierten CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA. Herr Dr. Friege hat angeboten, die Kontinuität in der Führung zu gewährleisten und eine reibungslose Übergabe zu ermöglichen. Die Entscheidung über die Nachfolge ist noch nicht getroffen. Das Unternehmen wird in einer gesonderten Pressemitteilung weitere Informationen zu gegebener Zeit kommunizieren.



