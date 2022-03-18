DGAP-AFR: Berlin Hyp AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Berlin Hyp AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 30, 2022

Address: https://www.berlinhyp.de/de/media/newsroom/finanzberichte/geschÃ¤ftsbericht-2021-14671


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 30, 2022

Address: https://www.berlinhyp.de/en/media/newsroom/financial-reports/annual-report-2021-14671













Company: Berlin Hyp AG

Budapester Straße 1

10787 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.berlinhyp.de





 
