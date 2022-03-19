DGAP-AFR: q.beyond AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG
2022. március 18., péntek, 18:58
Hiermit gibt die q.beyond AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:
Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht
Sprache: Deutsch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.03.2022
Ort: https://www.qbeyond.de/investor-relations/ir-publikationen/
Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht
Sprache: Deutsch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.03.2022
Ort: https://www.qbeyond.de/investor-relations/ir-publikationen/
Sprache: Englisch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.03.2022
Ort: https://www.qbeyond.de/en/investor-relations/ir-publications/
Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)
Sprache: Deutsch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 08.08.2022
Ort: https://www.qbeyond.de/investor-relations/ir-publikationen/
Sprache: Englisch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 08.08.2022
Ort: https://www.qbeyond.de/en/investor-relations/ir-publications/
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|q.beyond AG
|Mathias-Brüggen-Straße 55
|50829 Köln
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|www.qbeyond.de
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1306899 18.03.2022
