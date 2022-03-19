DGAP-AFR: q.beyond AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die q.beyond AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.03.2022

Ort: https://www.qbeyond.de/investor-relations/ir-publikationen/

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.03.2022

Ort: https://www.qbeyond.de/investor-relations/ir-publikationen/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.03.2022

Ort: https://www.qbeyond.de/en/investor-relations/ir-publications/

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 08.08.2022

Ort: https://www.qbeyond.de/investor-relations/ir-publikationen/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 08.08.2022

Ort: https://www.qbeyond.de/en/investor-relations/ir-publications/













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: q.beyond AG

Mathias-Brüggen-Straße 55

50829 Köln

Deutschland
Internet: www.qbeyond.de





 
