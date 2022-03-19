DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Personnel changes on the Executive Board of SAP SE

2022. március 18., péntek, 21:40





DGAP-Ad-hoc: SAP SE / Key word(s): Personnel


SAP SE: Personnel changes on the Executive Board of SAP SE


18-March-2022 / 21:40 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Walldorf, 18 March 2022 - The Supervisory Board of SAP SE today mutually agreed with Luka Mucic, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Board Member, that he will depart the company on 31 March 2023. The Supervisory Board has initiated the search for a successor. Luka Mucic will continue in his full capacity as CFO until 31 March 2023. The Supervisory Board is grateful to Luka Mucic for his dedication, insight and guidance.

Contact:

Anthony Coletta

Chief Investor Relations Officer

+49 (6227) 7-60437

investor@sap.com





Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Test




18-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: SAP SE

Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16

69190 Walldorf

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6227 - 74 74 74
Fax: +49 (0)6227 - 75 75 75
E-mail: investor@sap.com
Internet: www.sap.com
ISIN: DE0007164600
WKN: 716460
Indices: DAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; NYSE
EQS News ID: 1269505





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1269505  18-March-2022 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1269505&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum