DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Personnel changes on the Executive Board of SAP SE
2022. március 18., péntek, 21:40
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SAP SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Walldorf, 18 March 2022 - The Supervisory Board of SAP SE today mutually agreed with Luka Mucic, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Board Member, that he will depart the company on 31 March 2023. The Supervisory Board has initiated the search for a successor. Luka Mucic will continue in his full capacity as CFO until 31 March 2023. The Supervisory Board is grateful to Luka Mucic for his dedication, insight and guidance.
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAP SE
|Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
|69190 Walldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6227 - 74 74 74
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6227 - 75 75 75
|E-mail:
|investor@sap.com
|Internet:
|www.sap.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007164600
|WKN:
|716460
|Indices:
|DAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; NYSE
|EQS News ID:
|1269505
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1269505 18-March-2022 CET/CEST
