

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SAP SE / Key word(s): Personnel





SAP SE: Personnel changes on the Executive Board of SAP SE





18-March-2022 / 21:40 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Walldorf, 18 March 2022 - The Supervisory Board of SAP SE today mutually agreed with Luka Mucic, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Board Member, that he will depart the company on 31 March 2023. The Supervisory Board has initiated the search for a successor. Luka Mucic will continue in his full capacity as CFO until 31 March 2023. The Supervisory Board is grateful to Luka Mucic for his dedication, insight and guidance.



Contact:



Anthony Coletta



Chief Investor Relations Officer



+49 (6227) 7-60437



investor@sap.com







Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



Test









18-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



