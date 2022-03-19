The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on March 15, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 09 mar 2022



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

956.430,00

956.420,44

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Convertible bond

924.240,00

924.240,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

259.443,00

259.440,41

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Option

3.863.782,00

3.863.782,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Swap

18.610,00

18.610,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash

Ordinary share

5.394,00

5.393,95

Real

Real

Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

36,00

36,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc.

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

31.731,00

31.730,68

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

Physical Delivery

Swap

270.157,00

270.157,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In cash

Ordinary share

24.017,00

24.016,76

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

Physical Delivery

Warrant

41.177,00

41.177,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

In cash

Ordinary share

14.775,00

14.775,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

472.205,00

472.200,28

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

284,00

284,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Benson Street Limited

Physical Delivery



Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

2,98 %

0,00%

0,00%

0,23%

2,75%

Voting rights

2,98 %

0,00%

0,00%

0,23%

2,75%



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has



been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=121488