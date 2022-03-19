The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on March 16, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 10 mar 2022



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

964.619,00

964.619,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Convertible bond

924.240,00

924.240,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

247.467,00

247.467,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Option

3.863.782,00

3.863.782,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Swap

18.604,00

18.604,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash

Ordinary share

5.374,00

5.374,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

36,00

36,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc.

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

33.470,00

33.470,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

Physical Delivery

Swap

199.783,00

199.783,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In cash

Ordinary share

16.358,00

16.358,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

Physical Delivery

Warrant

40.870,00

40.870,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

In cash

Ordinary share

14.775,00

14.775,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

1.254.191,00

1.254.191,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

284,00

284,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Benson Street Limited

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

324.955,00

324.955,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery



Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

3,43 %

0,00%

0,00%

0,71%

2,72%

Voting rights

3,43 %

0,00%

0,00%

0,71%

2,72%



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has



been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=121552