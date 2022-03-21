DGAP-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft


Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 18th Interim Reporting






Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information








21.03.2022 / 09:17



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback - 18th Interim Reporting


In the time period from 14 March 2022 until and including 20 March 2022, a number of 153,633 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.



Shares were bought back as follows:





















Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
14/03/2022 58,938 130.02618
15/03/2022 49,615 126.99586
16/03/2022 11,736 132.66302
17/03/2022 14,102 134.29639
18/03/2022 19,242 133.75259

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 20 March 2022 amounts to 1,826,659 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Munich, 21 March 2022



Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board















Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1

80333 München

Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com





 
1307071  21.03.2022 



