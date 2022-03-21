Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014



Share buyback - 18th Interim Reporting





In the time period from 14 March 2022 until and including 20 March 2022, a number of 153,633 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase

Aggregated volume in shares

Weighted average price

14/03/2022

58,938

130.02618

15/03/2022

49,615

126.99586

16/03/2022

11,736

132.66302

17/03/2022

14,102

134.29639

18/03/2022

19,242

133.75259



The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 20 March 2022 amounts to 1,826,659 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 21 March 2022

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft



The Managing Board