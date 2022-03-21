Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback - 10th Interim Report





Ludwigshafen - March 21, 2022 - In the period from March 14, 2022 until and including March 18, 2022 a number of 459,855 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on January 11, 2022, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on January 11, 2022.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase

Aggregated volume (number of shares)

Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)

03/14/2022

90,697

55.1280

03/15/2022

93,301

53.5884

03/16/2022

91,149

54.8514

03/17/2022

92,264

54.1917

03/18/2022

92,444

54.0842



The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from January 11, 2022 until and including March 18, 2022 amounts to a number of 12,625,742 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact



Dr. Stefanie Wettberg



BASF Investor Relations



+49 621-60-48002

stefanie.wettberg@basf.com