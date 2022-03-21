DGAP-AFR: Krones AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Krones AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 24, 2022

Address: https://www.krones.com/media/downloads/GB_2021_AG_d.pdf


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 24, 2022

Address: https://www.krones.com/media/downloads/GB_2021_AG_e.pdf













Language: English
Company: Krones AG

Böhmerwaldstraße 5

93073 Neutraubling

Germany
Internet: www.krones.com





 
