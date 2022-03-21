DGAP-AFR: Krones AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die Krones AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 24.03.2022

Ort: https://www.krones.com/media/downloads/GB_2021_AG_d.pdf


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 24.03.2022

Ort: https://www.krones.com/media/downloads/GB_2021_AG_e.pdf













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Krones AG

Böhmerwaldstraße 5

93073 Neutraubling

Deutschland
Internet: www.krones.com





 
