21.03.2022



CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA:

Share buy-back - 29th Interim Report


Announcement according to Art. 5 Section 1 b, Section 3 of regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Oldenburg, 21 March 2022. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) has bought back own company shares on the stock exchange since 1 September 2021. The repurchase is based on authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting of 31 May 2017 to acquire up to 10 % of the company"s own shares. The repurchase of shares will be exercised independently and without the influence of the company by Baader Bank AG, Munich, upon application of the safe harbour regulations.



In the period from 14 March 2022 up to and including 18 March 2022 a total of 14,500 shares were acquired as part of a share buy-back:



























Date Shares bought back [units] Average price

[euros]		 Volume

[euros]
14.03.2022 3,000 100.30000 300,900.00
15.03.2022 3,000 100.23333 300,700.00
16.03.2022 2,900 102.12414 296,160.00
17.03.2022 2,800 104.02357 291,266.00
18.03.2022 2,800 101.85714 285,200.00

 

The total number of shares purchased so far as part of this share buy-back from 1 September 2021 up to and including 18 March 2022 therefore amounts to 164,500 shares.



Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on the website of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA at company.cewe.de under section Investor Relations / Corporate Governance / Share buy-back.



Should you have any queries, please contact:

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

Axel Weber (Head of Investor Relations)

email: IR@cewe.de















Language: English
Company: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

Meerweg 30-32

26133 Oldenburg

Germany
Internet: www.cewe.de





 
