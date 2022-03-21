DGAP-DD: GRENKE AG english

2022. március 21., hétfő, 12:04















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








21.03.2022 / 12:02




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Isabel
Last name(s): Rösler

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

GRENKE AG


b) LEI

529900BHRYZ464GFD289 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161N30


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



























Price(s) Volume(s)
28.65 EUR 12176.25 EUR
28.64 EUR 10052.64 EUR
28.62 EUR 2804.76 EUR
28.63 EUR 2519.44 EUR
28.59 EUR 1086.42 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
28.6395 EUR 28639.51 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

21/03/2022; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














21.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

Germany
Internet: www.grenke.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



73663  21.03.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1307681&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum