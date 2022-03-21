DGAP-DD: GRENKE AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








21.03.2022 / 12:02




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Isabel
Nachname(n): Rösler

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

GRENKE AG


b) LEI

529900BHRYZ464GFD289 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A161N30


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen



























Preis(e) Volumen
28.65 EUR 12176.25 EUR
28.64 EUR 10052.64 EUR
28.62 EUR 2804.76 EUR
28.63 EUR 2519.44 EUR
28.59 EUR 1086.42 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
28.6395 EUR 28639.51 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

21.03.2022; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: GRENKE AG

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

Deutschland
Internet: www.grenke.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



73663  21.03.2022 



