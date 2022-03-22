DGAP-Adhoc: Gateway Real Estate AG: Forecast for the fiscal year 2022

Gateway Real Estate AG: Forecast for the fiscal year 2022


21-March-2022 / 13:27 CET/CEST


Berlin, March 21, 2022. The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Gateway Real Estate AG ("Company" - WKN A0JJTG / ISIN DE000A0JJTG7) adopted in its today"s meeting the forecast for the fiscal year 2022.



The company expects for the fiscal year 2022 EBIT adjusted* of EUR 125 to 140 million (forecast for the fiscal year 2021: EUR 95 to 110 million) and earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR 70 to 85 million (forecast for the fiscal year 2021: EUR 70 to 80 million).



Decisive for the business development are future planned sales in the course of forward sale transactions in the residential property development segment.



* EBIT adjusted: Operating income plus income from investments accounted for using the equity method.



Contact

Sven Annutsch

Hardenbergstr. 28a

10623 Berlin

T +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 - 0

F +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 99

E-Mail: sven.annutsch@gateway-re.de










Language: English
Company: Gateway Real Estate AG

Hardenbergstraße 28a

10623 Berlin

Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 - 0
Fax: +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 99
E-mail: info@gateway-re.de
Internet: www.gateway-re.de
ISIN: DE000A0JJTG7
WKN: A0JJTG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart
