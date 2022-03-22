DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gateway Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Real Estate





21-March-2022 / 13:27 CET/CEST





Gateway Real Estate AG: Forecast for the fiscal year 2022

Berlin, March 21, 2022. The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Gateway Real Estate AG ("Company" - WKN A0JJTG / ISIN DE000A0JJTG7) adopted in its today"s meeting the forecast for the fiscal year 2022.

The company expects for the fiscal year 2022 EBIT adjusted* of EUR 125 to 140 million (forecast for the fiscal year 2021: EUR 95 to 110 million) and earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR 70 to 85 million (forecast for the fiscal year 2021: EUR 70 to 80 million).

Decisive for the business development are future planned sales in the course of forward sale transactions in the residential property development segment.

* EBIT adjusted: Operating income plus income from investments accounted for using the equity method.

Contact



Sven Annutsch



Hardenbergstr. 28a



10623 Berlin



T +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 - 0



F +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 99



E-Mail: sven.annutsch@gateway-re.de