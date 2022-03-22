DGAP-Adhoc: Gateway Real Estate AG: Forecast for the fiscal year 2022
2022. március 21., hétfő, 13:27
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gateway Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Real Estate
Gateway Real Estate AG: Forecast for the fiscal year 2022
Berlin, March 21, 2022. The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Gateway Real Estate AG ("Company" - WKN A0JJTG / ISIN DE000A0JJTG7) adopted in its today"s meeting the forecast for the fiscal year 2022.
The company expects for the fiscal year 2022 EBIT adjusted* of EUR 125 to 140 million (forecast for the fiscal year 2021: EUR 95 to 110 million) and earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR 70 to 85 million (forecast for the fiscal year 2021: EUR 70 to 80 million).
Decisive for the business development are future planned sales in the course of forward sale transactions in the residential property development segment.
* EBIT adjusted: Operating income plus income from investments accounted for using the equity method.
Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gateway Real Estate AG
|Hardenbergstraße 28a
|10623 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 40 363 47 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 30 40 363 47 99
|E-mail:
|info@gateway-re.de
|Internet:
|www.gateway-re.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JJTG7
|WKN:
|A0JJTG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1307707
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1307707 21-March-2022 CET/CEST
