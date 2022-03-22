DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

Deutsche Post AG


Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission






Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information








21.03.2022



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission



Information on share buyback program
21 March 2022



Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004



In the time period from 14 March 2022 until and including 18 March 2022, a number of 473,199 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.



Shares were bought back as follows:







































Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€)
14 Mar 2022 83,583 44.5466 3,723,338.47
15 Mar 2022 208,646 43.7350 9,125,132.81
16 Mar 2022 19,531 45.6927 892,424.12
17 Mar 2022 48,673 46.1161 2,244,608.94
18 Mar 2022 112,766 46.0511 5,192,998.34
       
       
Total 473,199 44.7560 21,178,502.68

 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 10 March 2022 until and including 18 March 2022 amounts to 800,127 shares.



Contact:



Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000



Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG

Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20

53113 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com





 
