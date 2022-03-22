Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

21 March 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 14 March 2022 until and including 18 March 2022, a number of 473,199 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date

Number of shares acquired

Average price (€)

Purchased volume (€)

14 Mar 2022

83,583

44.5466

3,723,338.47

15 Mar 2022

208,646

43.7350

9,125,132.81

16 Mar 2022

19,531

45.6927

892,424.12

17 Mar 2022

48,673

46.1161

2,244,608.94

18 Mar 2022

112,766

46.0511

5,192,998.34

















Total

473,199

44.7560

21,178,502.68



An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 10 March 2022 until and including 18 March 2022 amounts to 800,127 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg



EVP Investor Relations



Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.