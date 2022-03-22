





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Niclas

Last name(s):

Karoff



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

HAMBORNER REIT AG





b) LEI

529900EJTD8IR1GN0P96



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A3H2333





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

9.4840 EUR





18968.00 EUR



9.4710 EUR





9471.00 EUR



9.4800 EUR





9480.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

9.4797 EUR





37919.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

18/03/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



21.03.2022

