DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG publishes analysts" consensus regarding the expectations for the current fiscal year 2022e

2022. március 22., kedd, 07:00







DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG


/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast






ENCAVIS AG publishes analysts" consensus regarding the expectations for the current fiscal year 2022e








22.03.2022 / 07:00




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Corporate News



Encavis AG publishes analysts" consensus regarding the expectations for the current fiscal year 2022e




Hamburg, March 22, 2021 - The SDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV) presents the current analysts" consensus focussing on the five relevant steering criteria of the Group, the so-called key performance indicators (KPI), ahead of the disclosure of its Consolidated Financial Statements 2021.



Currently eleven out of twelve research analysts who cover Encavis participated in this consensus. The consensus mirrors the expectations regarding the consolidated financial results for the current fiscal year 2022e. Included are the average figure, the top extrema and the bottom extrema.



fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=d88cc08f76ea8dff823357db98e65655



Analysts" Consensus FY 2022e


The consensus can be downloaded also at the website of the Company:
www.encavis.com/en/investor-relations/research




About ENCAVIS:

Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group"s total generation capacity currently adds up to around 3.1 gigawatts (GW), which corresponds to a total saving of 1.31 million tonnes of CO2 per year. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.



Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG"s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world"s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "A" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.



Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com




Contact:
ENCAVIS AG

Jörg Peters

Head of Corporate Communications & IR

Tel.: + 49 40 37 85 62 242

E-Mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com



http://www.encavis.com















22.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG

Große Elbstraße 59

22767 Hamburg

Germany
Phone: +49 4037 85 62 -0
Fax: +49 4037 85 62 -129
E-mail: info@encavis.com
Internet: https://www.encavis.com
ISIN: DE0006095003
WKN: 609500
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1307979





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1307979  22.03.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1307979&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum