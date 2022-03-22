



Encavis AG publishes analysts" consensus regarding the expectations for the current fiscal year 2022e



Hamburg, March 22, 2021 - The SDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV) presents the current analysts" consensus focussing on the five relevant steering criteria of the Group, the so-called key performance indicators (KPI), ahead of the disclosure of its Consolidated Financial Statements 2021.

Currently eleven out of twelve research analysts who cover Encavis participated in this consensus. The consensus mirrors the expectations regarding the consolidated financial results for the current fiscal year 2022e. Included are the average figure, the top extrema and the bottom extrema.

Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group"s total generation capacity currently adds up to around 3.1 gigawatts (GW), which corresponds to a total saving of 1.31 million tonnes of CO 2 per year. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG"s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world"s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "A" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Jörg Peters



Head of Corporate Communications & IR



Tel.: + 49 40 37 85 62 242



E-Mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com

