Düsseldorf, 22 March 2022. Vanessa Stützle, Chief Digital Officer and Member of the Management Board at DOUGLAS, will become the new CEO of LUQOM Group, the e-commerce platform for lighting fixtures, from September 2022. She will continue to perform all her current duties until she makes the switch.



"It is with great regret that we will not continue to share the same successful path with Vanessa Stützle; at the same time, I am happy for Vanessa about this important career step," said Tina Müller, CEO of DOUGLAS Group. "With a wealth of digital expertise and a tremendous degree of commitment, Vanessa Stützle has played a key role in shaping the successful digitalization of DOUGLAS. On behalf of the entire DOUGLAS team, I would like to thank Vanessa very much for her exceptional work with us in recent years."



Henning Kreke, Chairman of the DOUGLAS Supervisory Board, said: "We thank Vanessa Stützle for her outstanding contributions and wish her all the best for the next step in her career. With the successful expansion of online retail and the Partner Program, Vanessa Stützle has played a major role in ensuring that DOUGLAS is now Europe"s number one in e-commerce in the premium beauty market."



Vanessa Stützle was appointed Chief Digital Officer and member of the management board in May 2020, with responsibility for E-Commerce and Partner Program, Omni-Channel, CRM, Retail Media Sales and Data Strategy. Prior to this, the graduate in Business Administration was responsible for the online business at DOUGLAS as Executive Vice President from January 2018, with the added responsibility of customer relationship management from July 2019.



"I have had a great time at DOUGLAS. Together with Tina Müller, the entire management and my teams, we have achieved a tremendous amount and realigned the company"s e-commerce activities. I am very grateful for this experience and for the superb teamwork," said Vanessa Stützle.



Information about Vanessa Stützle"s successor as DOUGLAS Group CDO will be provided in due course.



ABOUT DOUGLAS



DOUGLAS is the leading premium beauty group in Europe. Offering more than 160,000 beauty and lifestyle products in online shops, the beauty marketplace and around 2,000 stores, DOUGLAS inspires customers to live their own kind of beauty by offering a previously unparalleled assortment. The continued expansion of the fast-growing e-commerce business is the focus of the #FORWARDBEAUTY.DigitalFirst strategy programme. In fiscal year 2020/21, DOUGLAS generated sales of 3.1 billion euros in the areas of perfumery, decorative cosmetics, skin and hair care as well as nutritional supplements, health and accessories.



