Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report





Language: German



Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022



Address:

