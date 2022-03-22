DGAP-AFR: Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

2022. március 22., kedd, 10:58







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








22.03.2022 / 10:58



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Hiermit gibt die Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31.03.2022

Ort: https://www.bertelsmann.de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/finanzberichte/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31.03.2022

Ort: https://www.bertelsmann.com/investor-relations/financial-publications/financial-reports/













22.03.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA

Carl-Bertelsmann-Straße 270

33311 Gütersloh

Deutschland
Internet: www.bertelsmann.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1308579  22.03.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1308579&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum