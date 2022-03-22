





Hiermit gibt die Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:



Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht





Sprache: Deutsch



Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31.03.2022



Ort:





Sprache: Englisch



Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31.03.2022



Ort:

