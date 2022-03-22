DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation

2022. március 22., kedd, 13:24







DGAP Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung: Allianz SE


/ Bekanntmachung nach Art.5 Abs. 1 lit.b) der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 und Art. 2 Abs. 3 der Delegierten Verordnung(EU) Nr. 2016/1052 / Erwerb eigener Aktien






Allianz SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation








22.03.2022 / 13:24



Veröffentlichung einer Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



München, den 22.03.2022


Im Zeitraum vom 14. Maerz 2022 bis einschließlich 18. Maerz 2022 hat die Allianz SE insgesamt 228.138 Aktien im Rahmen ihres laufenden Aktienrückkaufprogramms gekauft, das mit der Bekanntmachung vom 07. Maerz 2022 gemäß Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. a) der Verordnung (EU) Nr.596/2014 und Art.2 Abs. 1 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) Nr. 2016/1052 angekündigt wurde.


Dabei wurden jeweils folgende Stückzahlen gekauft:


Datum           Stück Aktien       Durchschnittskurs (EUR)


14.03.2022        142.678            210,5189

15.03.2022             0

16.03.2022             0

17.03.2022             0

18.03.2022           85.460           211,9066


Die Gesamtzahl der im Rahmen des Aktienrückkaufprogramms seit dem 8. Maerz 2022 bis einschließlich 18. Maerz 2022 gekauften Aktien beläuft sich damit auf 562.255 Aktien.


Der Erwerb der Aktien der Allianz SE erfolgt ausschließlich über die Börse im elektronischen Handel der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (Xetra) durch eine von der Allianz SE beauftragte Bank.


Detaillierte Informationen über die Transaktionen gemäß Art. 2 Abs. 3 Delegierte Verordnung (EU) Nr. 2016/1052 sind auf der Internetseite der Allianz SE veröffentlicht (www.allianz.com).



 















22.03.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Allianz SE

Koeniginstr. 28

80802 Muenchen

Deutschland
Internet: www.allianz.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1308691  22.03.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1308691&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum