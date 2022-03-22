



DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG





/ Key word(s): Product Launch













CLIQ Digital partners with LEONINE Studios for new major Hollywood movies and series deal

















22.03.2022 / 14:00









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Over 200 hours of high-quality movies & series to bolster SVoD offering in DACH



Additional award-winning movies and series starring world-famous Hollywood actors like Angelina Jolie and Tom Hanks



Important and attractive content also for CLIQ.de next quarter - part of CLIQ"s strategy to realise €500m revenue in 2025







DÜSSELDORF, 22 March 2022 - CLIQ Digital AG today announces its latest content deal with LEONINE Studios for more international blockbuster movies and series to be added to the company"s offering in the DACH region.



Deal details & background

From 1 May 2022, CLIQ Digital"s Movies & Series category in the DACH region will be significantly upgraded with over 200 hours of additional high-quality content licenced from LEONINE Studios in Munich. Highly popular and highly ranked movies with Academy Award-winning(R) and world-famous actors and directors as well as gripping international and domestic series will lift CLIQ"s attractive catalogue of movies and series to a new level.

The LEONINE Studios content comprises numerous genres including thrillers, dramas, comedies, children"s entertainment and documentaries. The library includes famous and popular titles such as "The Circle" with Emma Watson and Tom Hanks, "Wind River", "Wild Card", "Now You See Me" 1 & 2, "Hunter Killer" with Gerard Butler, "The Nice Guys", "The Expendables", "R.E.D. 2", Quentin Tarantino"s "Death Proof", Angelina Jolie in "Tomb Raider", "Asterix & Obelix", "The Gruffalo", the BBC"s "Line of Duty", "Anger Management" with Charlie Sheen and "Da Vinci"s Demons".

CLIQ Digital licences the content for all its streaming services, which makes the company independent of production pipelines, agile in choice and time-to-market, and keeps costs well under control. Including this latest deal, CLIQ"s DACH Movies and Series catalogue boasts nearly 2,000 titles in total. According to a recent report by the European Audiovisual Observatory, the average number of films in a multi-country Subscription Video-on-Demand (SVoD) catalogue amounts to 805, which is less than half the size of CLIQ"s DACH library.

LEONINE Studios is a leading independent German content house focusing on inspiring viewers with premium content and being a reliable partner for creative talents. With its three divisions LEONINE Production, LEONINE Distribution and LEONINE Licensing, the media company covers the entire value chain of the content business. LEONINE Studios has a market-leading licence library, which includes programmes in all formats and genres.



Management statement

"We are increasing our content library and improving the attractiveness of our multi-content portal offerings stringently and continuously, which is bearing notable fruit," said Ben Bos, member of the Management Board. "We are very much looking forward to taking our next strategic step forward with the launch of our brand marketing campaign in Germany and many new and exciting features to our revamped CLIQ.de website."



Contacts

Investor relations:



Sebastian McCoskrie, s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 52043659

www.cliqdigital.ag/investors

Media relations:



Daniela Münster, daniela.muenster@deekeling-arndt.com, +49 174 3358111



Financial calendar:

Annual General Meeting 2022

Thursday

14 April 2022

1Q 2022 Financial report & earnings call

Tuesday

3 May 2022

2Q/6M 2022 Financial report & earnings call

Tuesday

2 August 2022

3Q/9M 2022 Financial report & earnings call

Thursday

3 November 2022



About CLIQ Digital:

CLIQ Digital (www.cliqdigital.com) is a global streaming provider specialising in the performance marketing of mass market entertainment products and offering its members unlimited access to movies, series, music, audiobooks, sports and games. CLIQ Digital has a long and successful corporate history in digital marketing, offering niche products to the mass market at competitive prices. The company operates in over 30 countries and employed 129 staff from 32 different nationalities as at 31 December 2021. CLIQ Digital is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona, Toronto and Florida. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.

Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.ag/investors, here you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital.





About LEONINE Studios:

LEONINE Studios is a leading independent German content house focusing on inspiring viewers with premium content and being a reliable partner for creative talents.

With its three divisions LEONINE Production, LEONINE Distribution and LEONINE Licensing, the media company covers the entire value chain of the content business. LEONINE Studios produces feature films, series, TV shows, entertainment formats, infotainment formats, content for social media channels, and co-produces national and international fiction formats. The LEONINE Studios production companies - i&u TV, Madame Zheng Production, Odeon Fiction, SEO Entertainment, W&B Television and Wiedemann & Berg Film - are led by award-winning producers with long-term ties to outstanding creative talents. LEONINE Studios distributes its content in theaters, on digital services, in home entertainment and on TV channels. In this context, the company also draws on its market-leading license library which includes programs in all formats and genres. LEONINE Studios" independence assures that all players in the content sector can be provided with premium content - digital streaming providers, pay TV partners as well as public and private television broadcasters.