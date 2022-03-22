DGAP-AFR: Volkswagen Leasing GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Volkswagen Leasing GmbH hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 23, 2022

Address: http://www.vwfs.com/gbvwleasing21


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 23, 2022

Address: http://www.vwfs.com/arvwleasing21













Language: English
Company: Volkswagen Leasing GmbH

Gifhorner Str. 57

38112 Braunschweig

Germany
Internet: www.vwfs.de





 
