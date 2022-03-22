





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Volkswagen Leasing GmbH





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













Volkswagen Leasing GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















22.03.2022 / 16:39







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Volkswagen Leasing GmbH hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report





Language: German



Date of disclosure: March 23, 2022



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: March 23, 2022



Address:

Volkswagen Leasing GmbH hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 23, 2022Address: http://www.vwfs.com/gbvwleasing21 Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 23, 2022Address: http://www.vwfs.com/arvwleasing21

























22.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



