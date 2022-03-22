

ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA will propose to the Ordinary General Assembly to carry forward retained earnings of the year 2021 in full





The Management Board of ProCredit General Partner AG decided today to propose to the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA of 31 May 2022 to not distribute a dividend for the 2021 financial year. The retained earnings of the year are proposed to be carried forward in full. The decision was made against the background of the war in Ukraine, where ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA operates through its subsidiary, ProCredit Bank Ukraine. The proposal takes into account the high political and economic uncertainty resulting from the war and it contributes to the security of the group"s equity and liquidity position in these times.



The ProCredit group Annual Report 2021, the non-financial Impact Report 2021 and the Disclosure Report 2021 will be published on 24 March 2022.



Contact:



Christian Edgardo Dagrosa, Reporting & Controlling and Investor Relations, ProCredit Holding, Tel.: +49 69 951 437 218; e-mail: Christian.Dagrosa@procredit-group.com



About ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA



ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA, based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is the parent company of the development-oriented ProCredit group, which consists of commercial banks for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). In addition to its operational focus on South Eastern and Eastern Europe, the ProCredit group is also active in South America and Germany. The company"s shares are traded on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The anchor shareholders of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA include the strategic investors Zeitinger Invest and ProCredit Staff Invest (the investment vehicle for ProCredit staff), the Dutch DOEN Participaties BV, KfW Development Bank and IFC (part of the World Bank Group). As the group"s superordinated company according to the German Banking Act, ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA is supervised on a consolidated level by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin) and the German Bundesbank. For additional information, visit: www.procredit-holding.com.

















