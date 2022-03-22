DGAP-Adhoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Francotyp-Postalia acquires Azolver
2022. március 22., kedd, 21:56
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover
Ad-hoc-Disclosure
Francotyp-Postalia acquires Azolver
Berlin, 22 March 2022 - Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (ISIN DE000FPH9000) announces that Francotyp-Postalia (FP) has agreed with Azolver Holding GmbH today to acquire all shares in the operating companies of Azolver. Closing is scheduled on 23 March 2022.
Azolver focuses on mailing hardware (franking machines), and offers also software solutions for asset tracking and parcel shipping. Currently, Azolver"s distribution markets are Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland and Italy. In addition, FP will acquire a fully integrated technology and service center in Estonia and logistic facilities in Belgium.
With this acquisition, FP expands its position in the Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions market in Northern Europe, Switzerland and Italy. FP will benefit from more efficient operations in a consolidated market by realizing synergies. Azolver"s technology and service center including finance, customer support, IT and software development will facilitate the transformation of the whole FP Group.
At the same time, to clarify its business areas, FP renames the business area "Franking & Office Solutions" into "Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions" and the business area "Software & Business Process Automation" becomes "Digital Business Solutions".
In 2021, the acquired companies generated revenues of approximately EUR 30 million and Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of approximately EUR 3.8 million according to preliminary figures.
For investor relations and press enquiries, please contact:
Phone: +49 30 220 660 410
About Francotyp-Postalia:
Contact:
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Anna Lehmann
Telefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
|Prenzlauer Promenade 28
|13089 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 410
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 425
|E-mail:
|ir@francotyp.com
|Internet:
|www.fp-francotyp.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FPH9000
|WKN:
|FPH900
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1309185
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1309185 22-March-2022 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-