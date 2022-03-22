DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Francotyp-Postalia acquires Azolver
2022. március 22., kedd, 22:00
Press release
Francotyp-Postalia acquires Azolver
Berlin, 22 March 2022 - Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG announces that Francotyp-Postalia (FP) has agreed with Azolver Holding GmbH today to acquire all shares in the operating companies of Azolver. Closing is scheduled on 23 March 2022.
Azolver focuses on mailing hardware (franking machines), and offers also software solutions for asset tracking and parcel shipping.
With this acquisition, FP expands its position in the Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions market in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland and Italy. Besides consolidating the market for mailing solutions, Azolver"s customers will now have the opportunity to benefit from FP"s advanced product portfolio in Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions as well as from FP"s Digital Business Solutions. At the same time, Azolver"s SaaS-based solutions in asset tracking will enhance FP"s offering in its Digital Business Solutions area.
Additionally, the transaction will facilitate the implementation of the FUTURE@FP transformation program since part of the acquisition is a fully integrated technology and service center in Estonia, providing services across finance, customer support, IT and software development.
In order to clarify its business areas, FP renames the business area "Franking & Office Solutions" into "Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions" and the business area "Software & Business Process Automation" becomes "Digital Business Solutions".
FP"s CEO Carsten Lind says: "Azolver fits well to strengthen our market position and profitability in the Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions business. We are as well looking forward to continuing the development of Azolver"s current SaaS solutions. Further, Azolver"s nearshore technology & service center will be an important part of our new operating model. We are happy to welcome our new colleagues as part of the FP family."
The acquisition is financed predominantly from available credit lines within our syndicated loan agreement. The remaining part is financed from our own cash positions.
For investor relations and press enquiries, please contact:
Phone: +49 30 220 660 410
About Francotyp-Postalia:
Contact:
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Anna Lehmann
Telefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
|Prenzlauer Promenade 28
|13089 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 410
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 425
|E-mail:
|ir@francotyp.com
|Internet:
|www.fp-francotyp.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FPH9000
|WKN:
|FPH900
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1309113
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1309113 22.03.2022
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-