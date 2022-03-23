



DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG





/ Key word(s): Expansion/Product Launch













ENCAVIS AG connected in total 120 megawatts (MWp) generation capacity of Renewable Energy to the grid in Q1/2022

















23.03.2022 / 06:55









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









Corporate News

ENCAVIS connected in total 120 megawatts (MWp) generation capacity of Renewable Energy to the grid in Q1/2022





Hamburg, March 23, 2022 - The SDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV) connected in total 120 megawatts (MWp) generation capacity of Renewable Energy to the grid in Q1/2022. The two solar parks Hijken and Schaapsdijk with a combined generation capacity of 24 MWp were connected to the grid in the Netherlands as disclosed already. In addition to that capacity the two solar parks Groß Behnitz, Brandenburg, Germany, (25 MWp generation capacity) and Rødby Fjord, Lolland, (71 MWp generation capacity) in the South-Western part of Zealand, Denmark, were connected to the grid according to plan.

Ultramodern bifacial solar modules will deliver subsidy-free Renewable Energy to industrial customers directly via long-term power purchase agreements (PPA) from this solar park in Groß Behnitz. The produced electricity of the solar park Rødby Fjord in Denmark will be also sold under long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) over ten years to reputable Tech-Companies, based on a pay-as-produced structure. Additionally, Rødby Fjord will benefit from a 20-year Feed-in-Tariff (FiT) from the Danish Ministry of Energy, Utilities and Climate.

"The connection to the grid on schedule of the four solar parks Hijken, Schaapsdijk, Groß Behnitz and Rødby Fjord strengthens our market position especially in the Netherlands and in Denmark and diversifies our portfolio of generation capacity in Scandinavia. We increase our generation capacity to close to 2.0 gigawatts (GW) within the Encavis AG" underlined Dr Dierk Paskert, CEO of Encavis AG, the dynamic growth story of the Group on its way to a generation capacity of 3.4 GW in 2025.







About ENCAVIS:



Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group"s total generation capacity currently adds up to around 3.2 gigawatts (GW), which corresponds to a total saving of 1.4 million tonnes of CO 2 per year. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG"s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world"s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "A" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com



Contact:

ENCAVIS AG



Jörg Peters



Head of Corporate Communications & IR



Tel.: + 49 40 37 85 62 242



E-Mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com

http://www.encavis.comTwitter: https://twitter.com/encavis