DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG connected in total 120 megawatts (MWp) generation capacity of Renewable Energy to the grid in Q1/2022
2022. március 23., szerda, 06:55
ENCAVIS connected in total 120 megawatts (MWp) generation capacity of Renewable Energy to the grid in Q1/2022
Ultramodern bifacial solar modules will deliver subsidy-free Renewable Energy to industrial customers directly via long-term power purchase agreements (PPA) from this solar park in Groß Behnitz. The produced electricity of the solar park Rødby Fjord in Denmark will be also sold under long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) over ten years to reputable Tech-Companies, based on a pay-as-produced structure. Additionally, Rødby Fjord will benefit from a 20-year Feed-in-Tariff (FiT) from the Danish Ministry of Energy, Utilities and Climate.
"The connection to the grid on schedule of the four solar parks Hijken, Schaapsdijk, Groß Behnitz and Rødby Fjord strengthens our market position especially in the Netherlands and in Denmark and diversifies our portfolio of generation capacity in Scandinavia. We increase our generation capacity to close to 2.0 gigawatts (GW) within the Encavis AG" underlined Dr Dierk Paskert, CEO of Encavis AG, the dynamic growth story of the Group on its way to a generation capacity of 3.4 GW in 2025.
Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG"s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world"s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "A" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.
Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com
http://www.encavis.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 4037 85 62 -0
|Fax:
|+49 4037 85 62 -129
|E-mail:
|info@encavis.com
|Internet:
|https://www.encavis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006095003
|WKN:
|609500
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1309169
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1309169 23.03.2022
