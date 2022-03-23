DGAP-Adhoc: DIC Asset AG raises forecast for the fiscal year 2022
2022. március 23., szerda, 08:59
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Publication of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
DIC Asset AG raises forecast for the fiscal year 2022
Frankfurt am Main, March 23, 2022. DIC Asset AG ("DIC") adjusts its forecast for the fiscal year 2022 and now expects higher gross rental income of EUR 170 to 180 million and an increase of the key performance indicator funds from operations (FFO) after minority interests and before taxes to between EUR 130 and 136 million.
The reason for the increase of the forecast is the acquisition of a majority stake in VIB Vermögen AG, which will be fully consolidated by DIC going forward.
Disclaimer:
To the extent that this document contains forward-looking statements, such statements do not represent facts and are characterized by words such as "would", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "aim", "assume" or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of DIC and the persons acting in concert with DIC. Forward-looking statements are based on the current forecasts, estimates and predictions made by DIC and the persons acting in concert with it to the best of their knowledge, but may turn out to be inaccurate. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are influenced by factors that are typically difficult to predict and may be outside the control of DIC and the persons acting in concert with it. The actual events or developments may differ significantly from the plans, estimates and forecasts expressed or contained in the forward-looking statements. DIC and the persons acting in concert with it assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements with respect to actual developments or events, general conditions, assumptions or other factors.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DIC Asset AG
|Neue Mainzer Straße 20
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 9454858-1492
|Fax:
|+49 69 9454858-9399
|E-mail:
|ir@dic-asset.de
|Internet:
|www.dic-asset.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
|WKN:
|A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
|Indices:
|S-DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1309259
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1309259 23-March-2022 CET/CEST
