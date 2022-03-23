





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: KfW Bankengruppe





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













KfW Bankengruppe: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















23.03.2022 / 09:56







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











KfW Bankengruppe hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report





Language: German



Date of disclosure: April 08, 2022



Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group





Language: German



Date of disclosure: April 08, 2022



Address:

KfW Bankengruppe hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 08, 2022Address: http://kfw.de/finanzbericht Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 08, 2022Address: http://kfw.de/finanzbericht

























23.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



