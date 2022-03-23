DGAP-AFR: KfW Bankengruppe: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.03.2022 / 09:56



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





KfW Bankengruppe hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 08, 2022

Address: http://kfw.de/finanzbericht

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 08, 2022

Address: http://kfw.de/finanzbericht













