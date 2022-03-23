DGAP-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Personnel





23-March-2022 / 11:55 CET/CEST





Intended changes in the composition of the Board of Management and Supervisory Board: Prof. Lutz supposed to switch from chairmanship of the Board of Management to the Supervisory Board, Board of Management member Marcus Pöllinger moves up to CEO position

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft

Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Art. 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Munich, 23 March 2022

On 31 March 2023, the current chairman of the Board of Management of BayWa AG, Prof. Klaus Josef Lutz, is going to step down from operational management of BayWa AG after then 15 years in office. Thereby, the Supervisory Board initiates a conversion at the top of the company in order to ensure continuity on both the Board of Management and Supervisory Board.



This was preceeded by a proposal by the Bayerische Raiffeisen-Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft (subsequently: BRB AG), Beilngries, Germany, to elect Prof. Klaus Josef Lutz to the Supervisory Board of BayWa AG in the course of the election of shareholder representatives to the Supervisory Board in the Annual General Meeting 2023.



With 34.26% of the voting rights, BRB AG is the largest shareholder of BayWa AG.



The Supervisory Board has, on the suggestion of the Nomination Committee, appropriated the proposal by BRB AG in its meeting held on 23 March 2022.



BRB AG has further expressed the wish that Prof. Lutz shall be available as chairman of the Supervisory Board.



In 2018, the current chairman of the Supervisory Board, Manfred Nüssel, had already determined that he will not be available as candidate for the Supervisory Board once more.

The Supervisory Board of BayWa AG further appointed the current Board of Management member, Marcus Pöllinger, as new CEO of BayWa AG as of 1 April 2023. Marcus Pöllinger has been employed at BayWa group since 2008 and has been a member of the Board of Management since 2018. In this function, he is responsible for the Segments Agriculture, Agricultural Equipment, Building Materials and Energy.



Also, the Supervisory Board decided to appoint a woman to the Management Board in 2023.

BayWa AG



Management Board

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft, Arabellastrasse 4, 81925 Munich, Germany, www.baywa.de



WKN 519406 // ISIN DE0005194062; WKN 519400 // ISIN DE0005194005