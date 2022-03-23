DGAP-Adhoc: BayWa AG: Intended changes in the composition of the Board of Management and Supervisory Board: Prof. Lutz supposed to switch from chairmanship of the Board of Management to the Supervisory Board, Boa
2022. március 23., szerda, 11:55
DGAP-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Intended changes in the composition of the Board of Management and Supervisory Board: Prof. Lutz supposed to switch from chairmanship of the Board of Management to the Supervisory Board, Board of Management member Marcus Pöllinger moves up to CEO position
BayWa Aktiengesellschaft
Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Art. 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Munich, 23 March 2022
On 31 March 2023, the current chairman of the Board of Management of BayWa AG, Prof. Klaus Josef Lutz, is going to step down from operational management of BayWa AG after then 15 years in office. Thereby, the Supervisory Board initiates a conversion at the top of the company in order to ensure continuity on both the Board of Management and Supervisory Board.
The Supervisory Board of BayWa AG further appointed the current Board of Management member, Marcus Pöllinger, as new CEO of BayWa AG as of 1 April 2023. Marcus Pöllinger has been employed at BayWa group since 2008 and has been a member of the Board of Management since 2018. In this function, he is responsible for the Segments Agriculture, Agricultural Equipment, Building Materials and Energy.
BayWa AG
BayWa Aktiengesellschaft, Arabellastrasse 4, 81925 Munich, Germany, www.baywa.de
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BayWa AG
|Arabellastraße 4
|81925 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89/ 9222-3691
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89/ 9212-3680
|E-mail:
|jenny.levie@baywa.de
|Internet:
|www.baywa.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005194062, DE0005194005,
|WKN:
|519406, 519400,
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1309805
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1309805 23-March-2022 CET/CEST
